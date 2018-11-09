Now, Everything Is Clear;-)

Because nobody got killed, thank God, and it is Friday--the cause of Norwegian frigate sinking has just been revealed. Thanks to "intelligence community", you know, the one which fights Russian meddling in US elections and Brexit.
Plus, of course, Russians "jammed" GPS. How "jamming" GPS may affect radar and visual tracking of maneuvering targets is not disclosed but, anyway, blame it all on Russians. And we are not into the tax time yet, can you imagine what Russians could do to IRS, thus gaining love and adoration of most Americans;-)
